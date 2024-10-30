FRA closes road for culvert repair

The Fiji Roads Authority is conducting culvert restoration work along the Nabukabuka-Delailasakau Road in Namosi.

The road leading to Nasirotu, Nasele, Naseuvou, and Delailasakau will remain closed until tomorrow, with the FRA confirming that only emergency transport will be available at both ends of the closure.

Public transportation services, including buses, will be suspended along the affected route during the repair period.

However, residents in upper Namosi can still access Namosi Road via the Queens Highway. The FRA has advised the public to plan accordingly while the work is completed.