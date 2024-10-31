Diwali a celebration of unity: PM

[Source: File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Diwali, the festival of lights has become a national festival which unites people of all religions, languages, and backgrounds.

Rabuka says this festival has become a cornerstone of Fijian identity, celebrated nationwide across cultural and religious lines.

He says Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama from 14-years of exile, which signifies the triumph of good over evil and has an important message for all.

[Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka]

“I encourage everyone to act in accordance with the spirit of Diwali and show kindness to those going through difficulties. It is a good time to abstain from using bad language against each other on social media.”

Rabuka adds that Diwali is also an occasion to remember all those around us, those who may be sick and those who may be unfortunate.