FBC staff embrace Diwali with celebration

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation was a sea of color yesterday as staff dressed up in their Diwali attire to celebrate the occasion.

Over the years, FBC has prided itself on recognizing all religious festivities, including the Festival of Lights.

Social club secretary Neelufha Nisha says the event fosters diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Article continues after advertisement

She says Diwali is part of a broader tapestry of cultural events in Fiji.

“We decided to come together and showcase how FBC celebrates Diwali as its own. It’s not only for Diwali; for other occasions as well, we always come together as one to celebrate and create fond memories.”

The festivities featured delicious food, sweets, and activities that encouraged staff to mingle and appreciate the community’s diversity.

The celebration is also a way of team bonding.