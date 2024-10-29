Access roads to boost agriculture and connect villages

The access road on the island of Vanuabalavu, once completed, will link villagers to arable farmland, boosting agricultural efforts.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu, highlighted this while officiating at the Tikina o Lomaloma Women’s Program.

He says that the project will support agricultural growth on the island.

Rayalu says the coalition government aims to bring all outer islands to the same level as Viti Levu, ensuring everyone has access to healthy and nutritious food, empowering them to work smarter and harder.

“I want to see that government assistance also reaches the far-flung islands of Lau, and the ongoing works in Vanuabalavu are a testament to the government’s mandate: to leave no one behind.”

Rayalu adds that significant progress has been made in recent weeks, with farm access road construction currently underway.

The road will connect key villages, including Lomaloma, Levukana, Uruone, and Mavana, enhancing connectivity and development on the island.