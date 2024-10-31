I am protecting Ratu Wiliame: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has clarified that he did not ask President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere to reject his name as the Coalition Government’s recommended nominee.

Instead, he states that he merely highlighted a specific fact related to a complaint against Ratu Wiliame, which could potentially result in criminal investigations.

Rabuka emphasizes that the final decision to accept or decline the recommendation rests solely with the President and he does not have any say on that.

He notes that he is concerned with safeguarding Ratu Wiliame’s integrity in the matter.

“I just pointed out to him the facts that were brought to my attention, which could be subjected to criminal investigations. And, it would be embarrassing to have a High Chief subjected to that while holding on to a high office in the land.”

The Prime Minister further clarifies that it is not his responsibility to refer the complaint to law enforcement agencies, such as the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption or the Police.

He states that such actions fall under the scope of the Attorney General, leaving the matter entirely to his discretion.