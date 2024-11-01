NFA recorded alarming stats in the past five years

[File Photo]

A five-year analysis provided by the National Fire Authority from 2019 to September 30, 2024, indicated that of the top three causes of fire identified, electrical consistently remains the highest with at least 33 percent, arson being the second highest at 14 percent, and unattended cooking at 11 percent.

This was highlighted by the Chief Executive of the National Fire Authority, Puamau Sowane, during a press brief at their headquarters.

Sowane states that within the same five years analyzed, a record of 730 structural fires occurred, with an average of 150 structural fires per year with a value of $85,704,667 in damage, which equates to roughly $17.1 million going up in smoke every single year.

The NFA chief says that this year alone the cost of fires has amounted to more than $26 million.

“In 2023, the cost of damage exceeded $26 million from 182 structural fires, both commercial and industrial buildings and residential. This year alone, from January to September, we have recorded 152 structural fires with an estimated cost of damage of $20.2 million.”



NFA CEO Puamau Sowane

Sowane has advised the public to be alert and practice fire safety during this festive season. Anything can happen at any time.

He adds that people should always supervise their cooking, never leave it unattended, and keep flammable items away from heat sources.

The fire chief has emphasized the importance of safeguarding homes during this season, which requires diligence; highly flammable items and overloading of electrical outlets should be avoided.

With Diwali being celebrated today, people are being advised to take care when out celebrating the festivities so that no lives are lost.