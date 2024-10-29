Chamber is encouraging a safe Diwali

The Lautoka Chamber of Commerce and Industry is pleased to see businesses in Sugar City showing keen interest in celebrating Diwali.

President Semy Narendra Swamy notes that retailers are decorating their shops and offering specials on items for the public.

Swamy encourages all shop owners to provide high-quality products and excellent service during this special occasion.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he also urges customers to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to scams and fake dealers.

Swamy emphasizes the importance of celebrating in a multicultural atmosphere while being considerate of the poor and vulnerable.

He also reminds the public to use firecrackers only within the permitted timeframe and to not leave cooking unattended, advising caution when lighting candles and diyas.