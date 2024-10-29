Discussions on taxi service underway in Lautoka

Fruitful discussions are currently being held by taxi drivers and the Land Transport Authority during their consultation in Lautoka.

The gathering, held at the RSL center, aims to foster dialogue and improve conditions for drivers and passengers alike.

Some concerns raised so far include open base taxi, permits, pari drivers or illegal taxi drivers and base establishment.

Additionally, discussions have centered on the necessity of improving driver behavior and maintaining vehicle standards to enhance passenger safety and service quality.

The LTA is actively listening to the drivers’ concerns, indicating a commitment to collaborating on solutions that will benefit both the taxi community and the traveling public.

More than a hundred people are gathered for the discussions.