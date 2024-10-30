Takala soaks in the big city experience

Asaeli Takala from Lomainasau village in Tailevu, is representing the Naitasiri Highlanders U13 team in the Vodafone Kaji Rugby tournament—and for him, it’s not just about rugby, it’s about experiencing Suva’s bustling city life for the first time.

Arriving at the HFC Bank Stadium, the 13-year-old admitted feeling nervous as he stepped onto the grand field, surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd.

“I felt very new in the ground even when the ground is full, I’m very nervous about playing. Even when I do something wrong, the crowd shouts and that’s where I get nervous.”

This visit is Takala’s first encounter with the capital and its national stadium.

For him and his friends from the rural interior of Tailevu, the journey has been nothing short of thrilling.

Naitasiri Rugby team manager Aisea Alfred observed the excitement on the boys’ faces as they traveled to Suva, mentioning that they looked wide-eyed out the back windows of the bus, captivated by the sights of the big city.

He spoke about how much the experience of coming to Suva meant to them, not just for the tournament but for the thrill of seeing city life.

The Vodafone Kaji Rugby will conclude tomorrow.