Grizzlies lose two starters to injuries amid defeat to Nets

[Source: Reuters]

Dennis Schroder scored a season-high 33 points and dished out eight assists to lead the visiting Brooklyn Nets to a 119-106 victory over the injury-plagued Memphis Grizzlies.

Cam Thomas put up 19 points, Cameron Johnson had 13 and Jalen Wilson finished with 12 for the Nets, who got their first road win in three tries this season,

Brooklyn’s Ziaire Williams, who began his career with the Grizzlies, had 17 points, four steals and three assists in his return.

Article continues after advertisement

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 30 points for the Grizzlies and Ja Morant contributed 14 points and 11 assists. Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke each scored 13 points as Memphis took its second loss in a row.

The Grizzlies lost two starters during the game.

Veteran Marcus Smart departed in the closing seconds of the first quarter when he sprained his right ankle after stepping on Williams’ foot.

Desmond Bane, who scored 30 points in Memphis’ loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, sustained an oblique injury early in the third quarter and did not return.

Bane finished with 10 points in 17 minutes.

Memphis built an eight-point lead late in the first quarter, but the Nets closed the period on a 10-2 run for a 34-29 advantage.

The Grizzlies briefly reclaimed the lead (39-37) on a 3-pointer by Jackson early in the second quarter before Schroder followed with a 3-pointer of his own.

The latter basket put the Nets on top, and they were up 67-62 at halftime.

Brooklyn scored the first eight points of the third quarter, extending the edge to 13 points and soon to 14.

However, fueled by Clarke’s eight points in a three-minute span, the Grizzlies tied the game at 83-all with 2:39 remaining in the third.

The Nets pulled away in the final quarter behind Schroder, who hit 5 of 6 shots in the period en route to 11 points.

He recorded his fourth straight game with 20-plus points and five-plus assists.

The Memphis bench, which had been averaging 51 points, was limited to 39 points.