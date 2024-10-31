Pre-season vital for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Kaiviti Silktails Chair Petero Civoniceva acknowledges that the team faced several challenges, leading to an underwhelming debut in the Jersey Flegg Cup this year.

Despite a winless run in 24 matches, Civoniceva remains optimistic saying they’ve identified key areas to improve on for a stronger performance next season.

He highlights that time constraints and staffing were major hurdles for them but they aim to come back stronger and better prepared next season.

“We just didn’t have enough time to scout for players, this pre-season has been different we have a full pre-season to prepare our coach Timoci Duve with all our staff will be working hard with our team this preseason.”

Civoniceva confirms the team will be back together to start their 2025 preparations in a few weeks.

The Silktails will be one of the Bulldogs’ feeder club for the next three years after signing a partnership last week.