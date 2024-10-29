Labasa bypass plans remain uncertain

The plans to construct a multimillion-dollar bypass road in Labasa town that was initially discussed to address the current traffic congestion remains unclear at this stage.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Roads Authority Assets Manager North Amit Deo following concerns raised by taxi and bus operators on the challenges faced through the current one-way street in Labasa daily.

He says the discussion is still ongoing at both municipal and government levels.

“We cannot guarantee when it will materialize in the ground. But there are some discussions that are going on at the foreign management and government levels. So it will be very early for me to make a comment. There have been some consultations done in the past. But this is not an easy exercise. It doesn’t take a day or two a year to materialize. So if a bypass is confirmed, then there will be a lot of oppositions, which Fiji also probably will have to undertake.”

Deo has also clarified that putting traffic lights next to the Labasa bus stand is a risk due to the left-lane bus bay.

He adds that installing a pedestrian crossing before a bridge is also impractical, as the current Labasa fish market is temporary.

However, FRA remains committed to considering all aspects before carrying out an infrastructure development for the safety of both the public and drivers.

Meanwhile, Labasa town continues to face traffic congestion during peak hours, and the public is hoping that a bypass road will ease their problem.