FCCC warns against new scam

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is warning the public against a potential scam involving social media advertisements claiming to offer free online courses with certificates and pathways to high-paying jobs.

The misleading advertisements which use the Fiji Government logo to fake legitimacy, are circulating on social media platforms, encouraging users to click on unverified links, potentially leading them to fraudulent sites which aim to collect personal information for nefarious purposes.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham is urging people to remain cautious and avoid sharing personal details with suspicious sources.

Abraham says as highlighted in the past, scammers have become increasingly sophisticated in the way they target Fijians.

He stresses that official information on government-sponsored programs is always communicated through verified channels.

He adds that these online education scams are cleverly disguised to exploit Fijians seeking to improve their skills.

With Diwali just around the corner, Abraham is further urging Fijians to be on high alert for scams.

He states that this period often sees a rise in fraudulent activities, as scammers seek to exploit the excitement and increased online shopping during the celebrations.

He highlights that scammers may use Diwali-themed messages to disguise their intentions, so Fijians must verify the authenticity of all offers before engaging.