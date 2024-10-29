Fiji's Transport Master Plan set for 2025

The transport sector in Fiji is still working on the development of Fiji’s National Transport Sector Master Plan, with hopes of being implemented in January next year.

This is according to the Director of Transport, Aseri Driu, after the Ministry recently secured funding its funding.

She says that the master plan will include addressing traffic congestion in towns and cities, vehicle importation, and more infrastructure development.

“We’re hoping to have that started by January next year. Just to mention before, the plan is something that will map out the whole of Fiji. In terms of looking at traffic congestion. Looking at the type of vehicles that will need to be imported into Fiji. Extra jetties that will need to be constructed. In terms of looking at bypass roads as well.”

Driu says while it’s still a work in progress, the master plan will aim to elevate the Fiji transport sector to global trends and sustainability through policymaking and address the current concerns.