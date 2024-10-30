Job seekers turn up in numbers

A job fair held in Raiwaqa in Suva has drawn a significant number of job seekers eager to explore career opportunities and upskilling options.

The 2024 Central Division Mini Job Fair follows a highly successful job fair held earlier in Nadi, where over 600 individuals secured employment within two days.

With employers from sectors such as finance, education, and trades, participants have access to resources like on-the-spot interviews, resume guidance, and career counseling.

Employment Minister, Agni Deo Singh says the fair is part of a broader initiative to cultivate a skilled and resilient workforce, particularly in technical trades where demand continues to rise.

“Today, here at this job fair, we aim to go further, creating even more opportunities, especially for our young graduates, recent school leavers and seasoned professionals looking for a fresh start here in the Central Division. This event isn’t just about finding a job, it is about empowering self-discovery and opening doors to endless potential.”

Singh adds that training and education are vital, encouraging job seekers to explore vocational and technical programs that make them more competitive in the job market.

With a focus on youth employment and vocational training, the event highlights the government’s strategic push to equip Fijians with in-demand skills and address labor shortages in key industries.

Representatives from key organizations, including the Fiji National Provident Fund and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, joined the fair to connect with job seekers, promote financial literacy, and ensure workforce readiness.