Be disaster prepared: Ditoka

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka wishes all members of our community a very happy Diwali, but at the same time cautions the communities to be prepared for disasters.

This comes as the weather office in Nadi has been forecasting a rainy weekend, which coincides with the Diwali celebration.

Ditoka says that we’re learning from each other’s cultures, and we’re benefiting from the richness of the diversities that we enjoy in Fiji.

“It’s something that we can use in our own culture to enrich our own existence and our own cultures as we go forward. And it’s something that I believe that the whole of Fiji benefits from, learning from each other, borrowing from each other, and weaving that into our own cultures. I think it’s a wonderful thing.”

The Minister observes that individuals from different ethnicities celebrate Diwali by dressing in salwar kameez and sarees, which is a reflection of our multicultural country.

Ditoka reiterates that while we look forward to celebrating Diwali, we must also be disaster prepared.