Kalouniwai urges former CRW members to seek forgiveness

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has encouraged former members of the Counter Revolutionary Warfare (CRW) to seek forgiveness from anyone they felt had been wronged, addressing lingering grievances that had persisted for nearly a quarter of a century.

Major General Kalouniwai stressed this to former CRW members during a talanoa session yesterday.

Kaloniwai says this meeting with former CRW members serves as a unique platform for open dialogue and reconciliation.

While the discussions centered on the tumultuous events of 2000, the focus extended beyond that pivotal moment.

Kalouniwai says this open exchange provided a long-overdue opportunity for healing and reflection.

As the session concluded, members of the RFMF presented the Fijian traditional protocol called ‘matanigasau’ to the former CRW members.

The RFMF says this gesture symbolized an earnest attempt to seek forgiveness for past actions and to welcome these individuals back into the military family.