Graham rejoins Scotland

Darcy Graham [Source: The Southern Reporter]

Winger Darcy Graham has returned to the Scotland team for his first international since last year’s World Cup after being included in Saturday’s test against Fiji.

Coach Gregor Townsend named the highly-rated flyer, whose 24 tries make him joint third on the list of Scotland’s all-time top try-scorers, in the starting line-up for the clash at Murrayfield, the first of four tests for them in November.

A succession of injuries kept the 27-year-old Graham out of the Scotland side but he has shown a return to form in the colours of Edinburgh in this season’s United Rugby Championship.

British and Irish Lions scrumhalf Ali Price makes his first start for Scotland since the World Cup, pairing up with former Glasgow Warriors teammate Adam Hastings.

Centre Sione Tuipulotu will lead the team after being named captain by Townsend last week.