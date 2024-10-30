FCCC partners with of Fiji for sustainable Diwali initiative

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, in partnership with the Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji, will focus on promoting sustainable practices and enhancing consumer awareness aligned with Environmental, Social, and Governance goals this Diwali.

As part of the partnership, the FCCC and the Sabha have begun releasing regular messages encouraging actions such as reducing waste, saving energy and water, shopping ethically, and promoting environmentally friendly practices.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham states that this collaboration reflects their commitment to fostering an inclusive, ethical, and sustainable marketplace for Fijians.

He says that they aim to address the cultural and religious needs of consumers during this significant time, ensuring that Diwali is celebrated sustainably.

Sanatan Dharm National President Dhirendra Nand notes that both organizations are using this opportunity to raise awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals and inspire the community toward a sustainable future.

Nand adds that the goal is to encourage positive transformation that extends beyond the Diwali celebration, advocating for sustainability and responsible consumption year-round.

The FCCC is committed to upholding the religious rights and fair treatment of all consumers, ensuring that Fiji remains a vibrant, multicultural nation.