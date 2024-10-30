Have respect for road workers: FRA

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

Public service drivers in the Northern division are being urged to follow and show road courtesy while on the roads.

This follows concerns raised by road workers on how some drivers are not following proper road codes when approaching construction sites or accessing gravel roads.

Fiji Roads Authority Manager Assets North, Amit Deo says it’s a concern and can be a risk to other road users including workers and pedestrians.

“So, sometimes you will see some drivers; they drive in a very awkward manner, not being concentrated on other drivers or road users that are there. So, you are the public service drivers; I think you should be leading by example, showing the road courtesy on the road.”

Deo says that this can also be a challenge as the year is coming to an end where lots of traveling will be expected.

He adds that while more roadwork is currently active around Vanua Levu, it will require both parties working together to allow safer accessibility and flow of traffic.