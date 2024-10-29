Tabuya urges caution amidst connectivity growth

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, Fiji / Facebook]

The recent partnership between Vodafone Fiji and Starlink marks a significant advancement in the country’s telecommunications infrastructure, says Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya.

She adds that this partnership is promising to enhance connectivity across Fiji, mainly in the rural and maritime communities.

However, Tabuya says while they welcome this development, it is important to note that Fiji must also address the potential challenges that come with increased access to the internet.

Tabuya states that Fiji ranked 4th by Google Trends in percentage searches for the word porn, moreover, adult content and pornographic sites are one of the top 10 most used data traffic in Fiji.

She stresses that this technological advancement may mean an increase in this statistic.

The Minister highlights that while we embrace these technological advancements and improved connectivity, everyone must also be vigilant about their impact on our communities, particularly on our children and vulnerable populations.

As the Minister responsible for women and children and the co-chair for the anti-pornography taskforce, Tabuya is urging all telecommunications companies and stakeholders to take proactive measures by conducting awareness sessions within the communities.

She adds that these sessions should focus on the responsible use of the internet and social media, highlighting the harmful effects of excessive screen time and the dangers associated with pornography.

Tabuya highlights that it is crucial that we equip the citizens with the knowledge and tools to navigate the digital landscape safely and responsibly.

The Minister says that while improved telecommunications can boost connectivity and access to information, Fijians must remain aware of the possible increase in technology-facilitated gender-based violence and violence against children.

She states that as we enhance Fiji’s digital infrastructure, we must also implement safeguards to protect our communities from these threats.