Suva U13, U14 Boys claim Kaji rugby titles

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Suva U13 and U14 boys’ rugby teams lived up to expectations, after lifting the Vodafone Kaji Rugby Championship title on their home turf at HFC Stadium.

In the U13 final, Suva outclassed Ovalau with a decisive 15-0 victory, while the U14 team shut out Ra 14-0 in a powerful performance.

Known as tournament favorites from the start, the capital city boys displayed skill and teamwork, proving to be the stronger contenders in both divisions.

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Playing at home with roaring support from fans, the Suva sides held control over their games and showed discipline and unity throughout the competition.

Meanwhile, Taveuni grabbed the U13 Girls Vodafone National Kaji Rugby Championship title while Cakaudrove claimed the U14 Girls divison title.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]