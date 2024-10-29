SCGF defers final cane loan repayment

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund is advising all its customers and growers that on the request of Sugar Cane Growers Council, it has deferred the loan repayments which was payable today.

This was done in consultations with the Ministry of Multi Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry.

Chief Executive of the SCGC, Raj Sharma states that they received $2.634m and only $23,838 has been retained for high defaulted accounts.

Sharma adds that this deferred loan repayment will be deducted from the next cane payment and growers are advised to spend the money wisely.

He has also advised that in the event, any of the growers wish to pay back the dues earlier, they can do so.