Fiji steps up Dubai 7s preparations

The Fiji men’s 7s team preparation is in full swing, entering their second week of intense training as they count down to the Dubai 7s, just 31 days away.

The squad hit the gym yesterday, welcoming a few fresh faces to the lineup.

Coach Osea Kolinisau says he has brought in young talent with the aim of building a strong foundation for the team’s success over the next four years.

Coach Osea Kolinisau

“A new four-year build-up towards the Olympics again, and there are a lot of youngsters, I think all around 21 and 22 years old, and I want to bring them in and see how they do in camp, and a lot of them have been playing 7s, and one of them has been playing skipper cup, so I wanted to mix it up a bit and see how they do against the guys that have been contracted.”

He adds he is focused on diversifying the squad, bringing in fresh talent from the local scene to join the training camp for the upcoming HSBC SVNS Series.

Kolinisau’s aim is to create a balanced team, blending experienced players with new faces to enhance their performance and build depth for the series ahead.

The Dubai 7s will be held from the 30th of next month to the 1st of December at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.