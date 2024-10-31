AFL Fiji ready for Pacific Cup

[Source: AFL Fiji/ Facebook]

With just two weeks away from the 2024 Pacific Cup, Fiji AFL Men’s coach,Alipate Navuso, believes his side is prepared to showcase their talent in Australia next month.

The team has been training together for the past seven weeks.

Pacific Cup is one of three regional championships to be played this year along with the Transatlantic Cup and the Asia Cup – as part of a refreshed AFL-sanctioned international program.

“So nine pathway players and eight that have already represented, experienced players. The rest are totally new players, raw players, and we’re waiting to go have them showcase their talent in Brisbane.”

According to Navuso, majority of the players will be making their international debut at the tournament, and he is excited to see them take the field later next month.

The tournament will be held in Brisbane from November 14 to the 24th.