A sweet delight during Diwali

With just one day until Diwali, demand for traditional sweets is rolling and people are getting ready for their celebration.

The tradition of eating sweets is significant, especially during Diwali as they stand for happiness, love, and the joy of sharing.

In Suva, prominent sweets outlet, Bhikabhai says there has been an increase in sales compared to last year.

Store manager Adeep Sharma says it has been a busy period.

“Sales has been good. We have received more pre-orders before last year. This has been great. A lot of pre-orders came in and even a lot of working customers are coming in”

With many customers selecting the value packs not only to share amongst family and friends in Fiji but also to send treats to loved ones living abroad.

Sharma says the rising prices of ingredients have only fueled the rush for orders during this special time.

Excitingly, sweet shops are introducing innovative flavors like mocha barfi, adding a contemporary twist to age-old traditions.

As Diwali eve unfolds, these vibrant shops, alive with laughter and joy, capture the essence of the celebration, making every bite a cherished memory in the making.