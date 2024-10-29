SBW working on becoming an advocate for drug abuse

Former heavyweight boxer and Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams is now turning his focus towards advocacy, particularly in combating the dangers of illicit drug use.

During his visit to the children’s ward at Lautoka Hospital, Williams expresses his deep concern about the impact of drugs on communities in Fiji and across the Pacific Islands.

The cross-code star says it’s upsetting to see how the drug problem affects families and children not only in Fiji but across the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

The All Blacks Center says this fight starts at home and in our schools, but it’s also a collective effort.

“So we need to hit the nail on the head, as they say right now right here. And I think the beauty of Fiji and the Pacific Islands and what I know is sport, and you can use sport as a driving vehicle for so many great things, including allowing people to educate themselves around the pressure of drug use, the struggles of drug use, and the problems that come with drug use.”

SBW stresses that we all need to work together to keep our communities safe from this drug virus that has plagued the Pacific.

Williams emphasizes the role of sports as a powerful platform for change.

He believes that he can use his influence in sports to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs and has spoken to various individuals about becoming an advocate, and I’m committed to making a difference.

During his visit to the hospital, Williams took the time to meet with children and their parents, sharing words of encouragement and positivity.

He distributed autographed t-shirts and gifts, uplifting the spirits of those in the ward.