Special checkpoints to ensure road safety

The Land Transport Authority will intensify enforcement operations with Police Force and municipal council officers this Diwali weekend.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says they will focus on targeted patrols, preventive alcohol screenings, and comprehensive public awareness initiatives.

Rokosawa says in light of Diwali’s heightened road activity, they have stationed additional traffic teams at identified high-risk areas and accident-prone intersections.

He says these teams will monitor driver behavior closely, with a primary focus on curbing reckless driving, speeding, and other dangerous actions that could jeopardize road safety.

The CEO says in collaboration with the Police Force and municipal council enforcement officers, LTA will also set up special checkpoints to discourage and prevent impaired driving.

Random alcohol tests will be conducted by police across key locations throughout the weekend.

Rokosawa says Diwali is a time for joy, togetherness, and patience and is encouraging drivers to avoid aggressive maneuvers and demonstrate patience on the road.