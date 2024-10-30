Chand returns with five bodybuilding medals

Fiji bodybuilder Christian Nilesh Chand [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji bodybuilder Christian Nilesh Chand returned with five medals, two gold and three silver after competing at the New Zealand International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness.

The competition is dubbed as New Zealand’s biggest bodybuilding show.

The 47-year-old athlete achieved remarkable success winning gold in the men’s classic physique in masters division, gold in the under 80 middleweight bodybuilding open and gold in the bodybuilding masters division.

Chand then advanced to the nationals in Auckland, securing gold in the masters over 40’s classic physique and silver in the master’s division open class.



[Photo: Supplied]

He says that despite being a first-timer in one of the categories, it was a rewarding experience that he thoroughly enjoyed.

“The second one was the masters division bodybuilding but it was an open class where I went up the 8okg class on the heavyweight division and this is the first time I did the heavyweight division that was pretty cool for me to do it so I was placed second there so it was a good win too.”

Chand adds he is proud of his achievements in bringing home several medals for Fiji and is eager to see what more he can accomplish in the future for the country.

Meanwhile, he has hinted of an upcoming show that will be held in the country next month.