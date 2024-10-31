Good over evil: PRF

Pacific Recycling Foundation says Diwali is a festival that embodies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and unity over division.

As the nation gears up to celebrate the festival of lights tomorrow, PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says that may the festival inspire a brighter, more inclusive Fiji, where all voices are heard, respected, and uplifted.

Deo says amidst it all, in Fiji and across the Pacific, there are urgent issues that require the concerted efforts and collaboration of all sectors.

[PRF Founder Amitesh Deo]

He says from climate resilience and waste management to social inclusion and economic security, all communities are at a critical juncture.

Deo adds that by working together with grassroots organisations and embracing inclusive policies that protect the most vulnerable, Fiji can move toward a future that embodies the core values of Diwali.