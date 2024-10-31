Jackson calls for more inter-team matches

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson is calling for more matches to be held between national rugby team’s in the country to help with preparation for upcoming tournaments.

Members of the Fijian Drua side played a test matches with the Fiji Men’s 7s side at the Drua HQ in Nadi, as they both prepare for their upcoming rugby seasons.

Glen Jackson says having these types of test matches between national rugby teams will help provide players with valuable game-time ahead of their individual upcoming seasons.

Following their test match with the Fiji 7s Men’s side in Nadi today, Jackson says they are expecting to play the side again next week.

“Obviously hats off to Fiji Rugby and Oscar for bringing a silver medalist side to play against our young boys. We’re in our development phase and pre-season phase and a lot of these boys don’t get a lot of rugby so awesome today to have a good head-out.”

The Fijian Drua will also be fielding a 7s side to the upcoming Fiji Bitter Mataso Nakorovou 7s in Nadi on November 15, to help with their buildup for the 2024 season.

The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season will kick start in February.