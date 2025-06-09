News

Government targets content creators

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 20, 2025 6:42 am

[Photo Credit: Insense]

The government is taking steps to support content creators and digital influencers in understanding their tax obligations as the industry grows rapidly.

Communications and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica said the government was exploring policies to guide creators, particularly those operating informally, into compliance with existing laws.

He noted that content creators generally fall under the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) category, which already has funding and support programs, including schemes for young entrepreneurs.

“It’s a fast growing area of opportunity so just trying to understand it a bit more and try and develop some policies about what can be done but they certainly fall into the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise bucket and there’s already funding in there for innovation like for example young entrepreneurs scheme so there are already systems available and properly going forward we need to take a look at a closer attempt in trying to make sure it is a legitimate business.”


Communications and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica. [File Photo]

Kamikamica added that the focus is on helping creators establish legitimate businesses while ensuring they meet legal requirements.

The Ministry, he said was working with Film Fiji to examine the audiovisual side of content creation.

Kamikamica states that a team is already in discussions on how to set up the industry, with plans to develop regulation and assistance frameworks.

He emphasised that well-known creators have been encouraged to join the MSME sector, where training and support are available to grow their businesses and meet tax obligations.

The government, the Minister said, is also assessing the need for tailored models or thresholds for micro and part-time creators, recognising the irregular and small-scale income that many earn.

Kamikamica stressed that while the sector is still developing, the aim is to guide creators into formal structures that enhance both compliance and business opportunities.

This initiative, he added, reflects a broader push to professionalise digital content creation in Fiji, ensuring creators can thrive while contributing fairly to the economy.

