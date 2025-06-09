Government steps in as cane burning hits sugar quality

Pre-season cane burning is crippling Fiji’s sugar industry and risks driving down global market prices, Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh has warned.

Speaking in Rakiraki while handing over the Pre-Season Burnt Cane Rehabilitation Grant to five affected farmers, Singh said cane burning was no longer an isolated issue but a serious threat to the entire sector.

He noted that the growing number of fires, especially in Rakiraki has damaged sugar quality and made it harder for the Fiji Sugar Corporation to secure reliable buyers.

He cautioned that if the practice continues, Fiji will face lower returns on the world market, cutting incomes for all farmers.

He urged growers to take responsibility and act decisively to end the practice.

Singh acknowledged the hardship farmers face when crops are destroyed, stressing that while the rehabilitation grant may seem modest, it signals the government’s commitment to help affected growers recover and replant.

He said the ministry remains committed to building resilience in the sugar industry despite ongoing challenges.

Twelve programs are being rolled out this financial year to support farmers and increase production, including the Cane Planting Grant, which has been revised to target productive farmers capable of delivering stronger returns.

Singh added that the reforms aim to make assistance more effective and ensure long-term growth for the industry.

