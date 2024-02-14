Government rolls out healthy catering policy

A health screening of 3,456 civil servants, which revealed increasing health risks within the service, has prompted the government to implement a National Policy on Healthy Catering for Government Ministries.

The policy was launched in Suva today aimed at addressing the escalating health crisis, particularly concerning non-communicable diseases within the service.

This policy mandates that all ministries adhere to standardized catering practices for any events they host.

Minister for Health, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, says this policy forms part of the government’s plans to combat the rise of NCDs, which have now become a national emergency, causing over 84 percent of deaths annually.

“Our role as civil servants is pivotal to shaping our collective response to the burdening public health crisis.”

Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Service Sitiveni Rabuka also urged civil servants and the general public to evaluate their sedentary lifestyles.

“Today, let us all make the commitment to be healthy for ourselves, our families, our community, our vanua, and our nation. We can do this by making healthy choices in terms of our food, and in reducing usage of cigarettes and alcohol which are aggravating risk factors for NCDs.”

Rabuka says he also expects significant savings through this policy.

“Much of the duty of governing involves collaboration, which necessitates meetings across the whole of government. This means that the government’s catering budget is not insubstantial. So, if we improve what we buy, we could be saving some money.”

Rabuka also encouraged civil servants about “Wellness Wednesday,” where civil servants have an hour for exercise and wellness programs.

Meanwhile, 86 civil servants from various ministries will undergo two days of training for trainers to familiarize themselves with the policy and help implement it in their respective workplaces.