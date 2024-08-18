Government plans to establish Waste Management Authority

As the management of waste is a challenge that persists in communities, the government plans to establish the first-ever Waste Management Authority.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa at the opening of the Vodafone and Gavya Nasinu Festival at Valelevu last night.

Nalumisa says the government has undertaken a feasibility study for the establishment of a Waste Management Authority.

“Waste Management Authority — a centralized body designed to enhance the efficiency of waste collection, recycling, and disposal across Fiji. This Authority will play a pivotal role in promoting environmental sustainability, supporting local governments, and ensuring that consistent waste management practices are implemented nationwide.”

In addition to the initiative, Nalumisa says the government believes that the Western Landfill will be a cornerstone of the Waste Management Strategy.

The landfill will serve as a hub for disposal of waste in the Western Division, with advanced technologies to minimize the impact of waste to the environment.

The Coalition Government is committed to the sustainable development of urban and rural communities, laying the foundation of a brighter future for our nation.