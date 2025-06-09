Government introduces biofloc shrimp system

[Source: Ministry of Fisheries/Facebook]

The Ministry of Fisheries has launched a Biofloc Brackish Water Shrimp Tank Culture System in Nasilai Village, Nakelo.

The project targets food security, jobs and sustainable aquaculture.

Fisheries Minister Alitia Bainivalu said the system marked a hopeful milestone for Fiji’s aquaculture efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

She said it supported safe and sustainable farming of prawns, tilapia, and other species.



[Source: Ministry of Fisheries/Facebook]

She explained the initiative was part of the Aquaculture Development Program under the 2024–2025 Food Security Assistance.

It aimed to produce high-value seafood for local markets and export.



[Source: Ministry of Fisheries/Facebook]

The system would also support research, hatchery work, and a consistent supply of juvenile fish to farmers.

The Minister said the project used biofloc technology to recycle nutrients and reduce waste.

It ran on solar energy to cut fossil fuel use and protect the environment.



[Source: Ministry of Fisheries/Facebook]

She said the project supported both the Blue Economy and Green Economy Plus, stressing climate resilience, innovation, and inclusive growth.

She called on young people to learn aquaculture and renewable energy skills.

Women were encouraged to enter small seafood businesses.

Men were urged to lead with wisdom and discipline to support village progress.

The Ministry hopes the initiative will inspire more community-led projects in the sector.



[Source: Ministry of Fisheries/Facebook]

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.