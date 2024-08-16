Government forges ahead to ban pornography

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya has revealed that the government is moving forward with plans to ban pornography to the young in the country, with the aim to address the growing concern of sexual violence.

Tabuya says that a stakeholder meeting will be held next month to address this issue.

She highlights that this initiative is a vital measure in curbing the alarming rates of sexual violence, which she partly attributes to the widespread consumption of pornography.

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya [File Photo]

She says the upcoming meeting is expected to gather input from various stakeholders to ensure that the proposed regulation is comprehensive and effective.

“Pornography, there is evidence to show there is a link between pornography and the increased rates of sexual violence against our children, because its readily available to our people so what we are doing as a Ministry, we are part of a task force for pornography that will be meeting next month to look at regulating pornography and to ban access of pornography to children.”

Tabuya says that as connectivity in Fiji improves, there is a growing need for greater awareness about responsible use of technology.

“With Starlink coming and all these other ways to increase connectivity in our country we have to be more responsible. There needs to be an education and awareness on the responsible use of the internet and of social media.”

The Minister says sexual crimes against children are often discovered too late.

She adds that the Ministry will develop interventions and awareness programs to protect children better.