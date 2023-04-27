Government discusses prioritizing investment in youthful population

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

The Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad, held an inter-ministerial policy dialogue with the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund to discuss investing in the country’s young population.

With over 60 per cent of Fiji’s population aged 35 or younger, Prasad emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for acquiring skills and decent employment.

“As I said in the round table, when we talk about population and development, obviously we talk about improving the quality life of our people which includes women, girls and children which includes various aspects of what we need to understand and provide appropriate policies.”

During the discussions Doctor Natalia Kanem, the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund also stressed the significance of gender equality and women’s empowerment in unlocking a country’s potential for sustainable development.