Government committed to responsive governance

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

The government feedback call center acts as an active hub that collects real-time feedback, enabling the identification of areas for improvement within the civil service.

Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand says they are committed to transparency and responsiveness.

He has encouraged all Fijians to actively engage with them, ensuring that their voices contribute to the continuous improvement of service delivery.

The PS says that they remain dedicated to addressing concerns promptly and are implementing positive changes based on the valuable feedback received.

From July 2022 to June 2024, the call center received a total of 10,185 calls; 52 percent of these were categorized as inquiries, and 19 percent were complaints.

He adds that an impressive 97 percent of the feedback received has been addressed promptly, demonstrating the government’s commitment to responsiveness.

Chand says the remaining 3 percent is currently pending with the respective Ministries and Departments, highlighting the ongoing efforts to address every concern raised.