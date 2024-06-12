Government committed to ending child labour

The government, through the Employment Ministry, is committed to ending child labour in all its forms by 2025 by achieving Sustainable Development Goal 8.7.

This was stressed by the Acting Minister for Employment, Filimoni Vosarogo, at the commemoration of World Day against child Labour today.

Vosarogo says it is an ambitious target, and the government has actively contributed to efforts that ensure the safety and security of the younger generation.

“The recent participation at the Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting on Child Labour and Forced Labour held in March in Bangkok, Thailand, outlined key objectives for enhancing the ILO constituents, partners, and stakeholders to prevent and eliminate child labour, forced labour, and human trafficking as fundamental principles and rights at work. The Durban Call to Action in relation to the fundamental principles and rights at work, and of course, the SDG 8.7, serves as a reminder of hope.”

Vosarogo says the government has enacted laws to protect children, but they are not enough to eliminate the exploitation of vulnerable populations, as it takes a whole-of-society approach to create a tolerable environment for children.

Students from various primary and secondary schools also participated in art and oratory contests, reflecting their advocacy for the fight against child labour.

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations was also joined by other stakeholders to reflect on the World Day against Child Labour theme “Let us act on our commitment: End Child Labour”.