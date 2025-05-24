Government banks on business to drive recovery

The government is putting the private sector at the heart of its push to rebuild Fiji’s economy.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has made it clear that Fiji’s economic recovery and future growth depend on private sector leadership.

Speaking at the Nadi Chamber of Commerce Business Forum, Professor Prasad said businesses are not just stakeholders but key partners in shaping national development.

“The private sector holds immense wisdom, knowledge, and experience resources that are vital to shaping sound economic policy and driving nation-building efforts.”

Prof Prasad stated that real progress would only come if policy is grounded in economic reality.

That’s why the government has ramped up consultations with business leaders using their input to shape the National Development Plan and the 2025–2026 National Budget.

The Coalition Government, Prof Prasad said was focused on cutting red tape, improving public service delivery, and making sure national projects actually get off the ground.

He urged businesses to continue speaking up and working alongside government to drive reform and results.

