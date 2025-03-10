Government assesses market needs

The Ministry of Agriculture is assessing market demand at the district level and conducting consultations to inform farmers about market requirements.

This initiative aims to enhance market access for farmers, boost the agricultural sector, and support local farmers.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu stresses that the Ministry is focused on ensuring farmers can access markets more effectively and receive the necessary support for their products.

He adds key activities include providing timely updates on market prices and demand to help farmers make informed decisions.

“While we have the main roads that is not good enough. We need farm roads to connect the main road to the farms and to address the market access issue that you are talking about. So we have done quite a bit of work in terms of the construction of farm roads.”

Rayalu states that the Ministry plans to construct and upgrade 40 km of farm roads this year, improving transportation access for farmers to deliver their goods to market.

