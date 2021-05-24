Home

Government allocates additional $3.8m for iTaukei landowning units

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 29, 2022 5:53 am
[File Photo]

The Fijian Government has allocated an additional $3.8 million to the iTaukei Land Trust Board and was distributed to 1,471 iTaukei landowning units.

Chief Executive, Tevita Kuruvakadua says these are landowning units whose land is leased for agricultural purposes and the funding is from Government’s Committee of Better Utilization of Land.

He adds that another 130, 632 individual landowners have their share distributed to their bank accounts this week.

Article continues after advertisement

Kuruvakadua stresses the support rendered by government has helped farmers with agricultural leases, especially sugarcane farmers whose land leases have expired.

He says the CBUL payment was processed on 11, 072 tenant leases, as compared to the 9,316 that were assisted in the first six months of 2021.

This has brought the total amount paid by Government through the program at $6.8 million.

Kuruvakadua adds a total of $87.3 million has been paid as a CBUL rent subsidy by the government since the start of the program in 2010.

He says the program has also enhanced the lease renewal process.

