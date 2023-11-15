Golden Age Home residents safely relocated

[Source: Fiji NDMO/Facebook]

Residents of the Golden Age Home in Lautoka have safely taken shelter at St. Thomas High School.

This precautionary measure was implemented before evening yesterday.

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) commends the relocation effort, executed with efficiency and care, made possible through the collaborative efforts of the police and all involved personnel.

Article continues after advertisement

The NDMO continues to stress the collective responsibility of the public during this challenging period.

They urge the general public to remain vigilant and extend a helping hand to members of vulnerable groups within their respective communities.