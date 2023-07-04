Global achievement puts Fiji Airways on the world map

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji Airways is punching above its weight with its coveted Quality accolades for the airline industry and a global benchmark of airline excellence.

Fiji Airways has been ranked 15 on the World’s Top 100 Airlines 2023 by SKYTRAX World Airline Awards.

The awards also see the National Airline rated above regional giants Qantas and Air New Zealand.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka says these achievements make it evident that the great airline powers of the world recognize and know the service of Fiji Airways staff.

“The SKYTRAX award is no mean feat. When you consider all the airlines of the world, just going about performing their duties, serving the public, serving their board, and achieving their mission and vision, you also did that, but while doing that, you were assessed to be the best among your equals.”



Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen.

CEO Andre Viljoen says the airline is experiencing a level of growth and earnings that we have never seen before in the 70-year history of the company.

“Together we have forged a common purpose, we fly for Fiji. This defines our role as a strategic national asset and importantly guides us to do our best for the betterment of our airline and indeed our country, Fiji.”

Viljoen says they are committed to transforming these achievements into tangible returns.