Girmityas hardships need to be recognized

Abdul Wahid

In 1979 the girmityas were awarded a commemorative coin by Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

The coin was designed to commemorate FAO’s “Sugar for the World” Campaign & 100th Anniversary of Arrival of the Girmitiyas in Fiji.

Abdul Wahid whose father Abdul Rahiman was awarded this recognition to honour his hard work and perseverance.

Wahid recalls his father telling him that he faced a lot of hardships while working on the cane plantations and would sometimes work day and night to meet ends.

“My father told me about his bosses who used to mistreat them while working in the cane fields and they used to work both day and night.”

He says the struggles and hardships faced by the Girmitiyas need to be acknowledged as they paved the way Fiji is today.

The National Girmit Day, which will be celebrated on the 15th of May, serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength of the indentured labourers, who, despite their difficult circumstances, were able to preserve their culture, traditions, and identity.