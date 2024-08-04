Girl Guides call for vigilance on children's activities

The Fiji Girl Guides Association, under the leadership of Chief Commissioner Salavou Suguturaga is calling on parents to stay vigilant regarding their children’s activities.

This, she says will help ensure they are engaged in meaningful activities.

This appeal is made as the Association celebrates its 100th anniversary this month with a notable gathering of graduates and current members in Levuka, the historic site of the Association’s inception.

Suguturaga emphasizes the importance of the Fiji Girl Guides in addressing pressing social issues such as the rising incidence of criminal activities involving children, teenage pregnancies, and drug abuse through their programs.

The Association is championing the effective development of young girls through the reinforcement of home values and active participation in school groups.

The event in Levuka also sees the presence of Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua who commends the Association for its dedication to building character and leadership skills in young girls.

For a century, the Fiji Girl Guides Association has been a cornerstone in the community, instilling values and skills essential for the growth and development of young Fijian girls.