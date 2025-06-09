Girl allegedly lured and sexually assaulted

[file photo]

The Fiji Police Force is investigating an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile at a hotel in Nadi on Monday.

The girl claimed that she was outside her home in Lautoka when a man she knew approached her and asked her to accompany him to the hospital.

According to information given to FBC News by police, the girl claimed that the suspect had told the victim that a relative of hers was admitted to the hospital.

She claimed that two other people, one related to the suspect, were later picked up, but they did not go to the hospital.

Police say the victim claimed that she was sexually assaulted at a hotel in Nadi and she was later dropped off at the Lautoka Aspen Hospital.

It’s believed that medical officials found her in a disoriented state and this was when she relayed the alleged incident.

Police say the suspect was arrested and is being questioned.

They are also trying to establish if some type of injection was used on the victim.

