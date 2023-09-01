Climate Change

Germany acknowledges Pacific Islanders

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

September 1, 2023 12:03 pm

Deputy Head of Mission for the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Melanie Freud

Deputy Head of Mission for the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Melanie Freud acknowledges the hardships Pacific Islanders endure and is inspired by their persistent efforts to combat climate change.

Freud made the comment at a meeting of hub focal points for nationally determined contributions.

The meeting aims to address the most pressing demands of national climate actions.

Article continues after advertisement

Freud endorsed the gathering and stressed the importance of the Pacific conflict in the wake of climate change.

“Communities across the region have already been forced to relocate due to rising sea level and extreme weather conditions. At the same time, you the Pacific Island countries have set yourself ambitious climate targets in order to contribute to the reduction in greenhouse gases and to a slowdown of the global warming.”

The Deputy Head of Mission says Germany is proud to support the NDC Hub.

Meanwhile, the member nations were reminded that the NDC hub embodies the region’s commitment to a sustainable, prosporous future that maintains national heritage for future generations.

Lakoyani Trust contributes $344K

Police allowance expansion proposed

Australia remains Fiji's second-largest trade destination

Cost U Less reopens in Nadi, creating 28 new jobs

Lead to serve: Vunivalu

Germany acknowledges Pacific Islanders

Empowering future leaders: PM

Flying Fijians in England: 01/09/23

Flying Fijians videos

Tabuya calls for stronger measures to combat child abuse

Project to assist youth in Vacoko

Harris departs Drua for Rebels

Double win for Grammar

Labasa man accused of raping a child

Kyiv confirms drone attack

Fiji Airways among aviation giants

At least 74 dead in Johannesburg building fire

Debt-laden China property giant in record loss

Bai gets well wishes from family

Fiji fans in England plan for France travel

Puamau impressed with competition level

Women entrepreneurs continue to face challenges

Enactment of traditional knowledge and cultural expression

Fiji expects tough PNG side

Champions League draw

Ministry works to expand sheep breeding in Lau

Spanish women team's coach Vilda to be sacked

LGBTQI community strives for inclusion and empowerment

Richardson backs up world 100m gold in Zurich

Fiji and France strengthen military ties

Fiji partners with Shandong Province

StyleFiji raises funds to support Cancer Society

Hero Hiejima heats up, Japan one step closer to Paris

Saoud, Spellman lead Lebanon to first win

Mexico hold off stubborn New Zealand for first win

Paps and Sua star as Storm spoil Broncos party plan

Li Kaier and Hu Jinqiu charge China past Angola for first victory

ESAG addresses security issues during election

Flying Fijians stay grounded in tough RWC journey

QVS fields another two teams for Basketball competition

Flying Fijians in England: 31/8/23

Smith encourages young athletes to step up

Make use of the opportunity: Tudravu

Solomon Islands survive red card to overcome Samoa in Group B action 

Minister addresses communication and freight woes in Lau

Review criticises New Zealand Rugby for 'unsustainable' model

Church clarifies leadership appointments

Rise in female graduates at USP

Cabinet agrees to ratify the WTO’s fisheries subsidies agreement

New York says Trump should be found liable for fraud

Puna advocates for gender equality

Concern over reaction to fire

UK inquiry into baby murders by nurse given legal powers

Byrne proud of Druas input, confident in World Cup outing

Vanuatu boosts semi-final hope at OFC men's Olympic qualifier

Secondary School Basketball off to a good start

Hurricane Idalia lashes Florida

More body cameras needed: ACP Lutunauga

Sherman believes Fiji will do better on Saturday

Discipline and determination key for Hockey coach

More LGBTQ rights could help Asia financial hubs draw global talent

GCC yet to be reconstituted: Tagicakirewa

Field set for the Second Round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Gavoka to release investigation report of helicopter crash

Chelsea fight back to beat Wimbledon 2-1 in League Cup, Everton through

Ambassador calls for international cooperation to address wastewater release

Fiji Airways uses Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for the first time

Avea village relocates school due to climate change

Bowen defends Australia’s investment on fossil fuel projects

Biden plan would guarantee overtime pay for 3.6 million workers

Anti-corruption courts face possible removal

Education Summit next month

Re-establishment of Drainage Board likely

FRCS appoints new Director PCC

FJ Airways Island of Vatulele lands in Nadi

Hurricane Idalia turns deadly

Be humble says Nasilasila

Fuel and LPG prices to increase

Australia’s Indigenous ‘Voice’ referendum

PM joins cardio challenge

Fiji U23 building on the positives

Changing projection possible: Rabuka

New A350 set to land in Nadi

Teams hike for National Championship

Japan PM eats fish from region after waste water row

Radrodro highlights China’s focus on Pacific Studies

France centre Danty to miss World Cup opener with injury

Kvitova, Wozniacki renew rivalry under the lights at U.S. Open

EFL commences training program to address skills gap

MLTC an option for youths

Entrepreneurs vulnerable to risks

Regional solidarity needed to address challenges: Prasad

Multi-million dollars grant to build Medical Simulation Centre

Tuisova, Ravai recovering well

Defensive howlers cost U23

Church squashes speculation of Christian State agenda

Air pollution now a major risk to life expectancy in South Asia

Rugby scholarships to benefit young Fijians

Sports Council initiates restoration of stadium's tracks

Fijian Passport is needed to represent the country: Lakhan

PM aims to catalyze approval of new investments

Community to deal with repercussions of fire

Former champion Venus Williams suffers early U.S. Open exit

Significant changes to traffic operations: Director Traffic

Expo to bolster business opportunities

BSP Life announces $1 billion investment

Sarah Jessica Parker adopted her ‘And Just Like That’ kitten in real life

Murti to fly Fiji’s flag in cultural exchange camp in China

Four die in war-related incidents in Ukraine

Kevin Hart ends up in wheelchair

Hurricane Idalia strengthens en route to Florida

Minister discusses strengthening educational ties with China

Church discusses social empowerment programs

RWC foreseen as unforgettable by Jones

Train workers on fire safety: Puamau

More emphasis on creating a favorable business environment

‘Wildly different’ relationships with fame

Ministry of Fisheries receives $1.3m ice machine

Canada, citing potential dangers, warns LGBTQ travelers of US risks

Flying Fijians partners with WOWS Kids

NZ awarded game, PNG to continue

SGS seeks forgiveness

Kiran tells church stewards of national plights

Fiji Senior Women’s Cricket team presents i-Tatau

Flying Fijians in England: 28/8/23

Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

Dylan Mulvaney wins breakout creator at Streamy Awards

Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset donates to elderly home

62 breaches so far: FCCC

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel come together

Consultation on the review of the Surfing Act continuing

Work in progress to establish multi-hazard warning system

Putin tells India PM Modi he will not attend Delhi summit

Climate change has ravaged India’s rice stock

PM wants GCC committee to expand scope

They're better than us: Nicky Little

Byrne helps Men combine, thrilled with talent

Fulham beat Tottenham on penalties in League Cup

Residents dealing with traumatic experience

Dogalau honoured to lead Fiji

Take fire safety seriously: ACP Raikaci

Basketball Fiji grateful to have competition in the West

Ministry profiles children on the streets

PM unveils BSP’s $1 billion investment portfolio

Alcaraz surrenders top ranking

Who is eliminated?

Border security beefs up to address human trafficking

TELS forgiveness show of care: FTA

Youth club to be assisted with livestock breeding facility

Little proud of Flying Fijians

ATS announces $4 million dividend payout

Pacific Games marks 60th year

Chance for Secondary School extended squad to make national team

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Government takes step to ease licensing hurdles

Ruthless Djokovic makes winning return to US Open

Trump DC trial set for March 2024

Unvaccinated church ministers await reinstatement

FRIEND will always be ready to help

Greece battles Europe's deadliest fire of the summer for 10th day

Women-owned businesses face credit gap

RBF cancels Foreign Exchange Dealer’s license

FTA and Foundation push for language inclusion

Eminem tells Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to stop rapping his songs

Storm Idalia to intensify into major hurricane

Fire ravages six shops in Labasa

Hope shines through the triumph of the Flying Fijians

Ongoing fight with FRU: Ali

Law amendments to boost Indigenous prosperity: Rabuka

Fiji U23 calls for the 12th player support

Gavoka confident in the public service sector

Ukraine says it liberates strategic settlement

Peaceful cyberspace is crucial: Kamikamica

Fritz, Tiafoe lead American charge into U.S. Open second round

Copra industry is suffering: Rayalu

LGBTQ issue arises at Church conference

Shops on fire in Labasa Town

'Golden Voice of Africa' supports Mali's coup leaders

Firefighters battling fire in Labasa Town

French ban of abaya robes in schools draws applause, criticism

Increase in visitor arrivals from Argentina

Children selling drugs to earn money: ACP Driu

Fire destroys Navua home

Pope Francis laments "reactionary," politicised, US Catholic Church

Comprehensive disaster management plan is vital: Ditoka

Fiji acquires emergency satellite equipment

BOG, IDC in Suva

Furore grows as prosecutors launch probe against federation chief

Finally reopening after Covid

Rabuka stresses the benefits of VAT hike

Prep time key for Fiji

Young population involved in drug peddling: ACP Driu

Barrett cleared to play tournament opener after red card against South Africa

Fiji ready for New Zealand

Church focuses on addressing member transitions

SoE powers under review

Three DFPL games this week

Yat Sen repeats history

Largest known Pacific Bat Roost found in Lau

Food safety is everyone’s concern