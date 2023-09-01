Germany acknowledges Pacific Islanders

Deputy Head of Mission for the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Melanie Freud

Deputy Head of Mission for the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Melanie Freud acknowledges the hardships Pacific Islanders endure and is inspired by their persistent efforts to combat climate change.

Freud made the comment at a meeting of hub focal points for nationally determined contributions.

The meeting aims to address the most pressing demands of national climate actions.

Freud endorsed the gathering and stressed the importance of the Pacific conflict in the wake of climate change.

“Communities across the region have already been forced to relocate due to rising sea level and extreme weather conditions. At the same time, you the Pacific Island countries have set yourself ambitious climate targets in order to contribute to the reduction in greenhouse gases and to a slowdown of the global warming.”

The Deputy Head of Mission says Germany is proud to support the NDC Hub.

Meanwhile, the member nations were reminded that the NDC hub embodies the region’s commitment to a sustainable, prosporous future that maintains national heritage for future generations.