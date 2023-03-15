Germany to set up a diplomatic mission in the country

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the press conference

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Cabinet has agreed to the establishment of the first diplomatic mission of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany in Fiji.

Rabuka made the announcement this morning, saying Fiji and Germany have maintained diplomatic relations since 1973.

He says Germany does not have an embassy in Fiji but is currently represented by its embassy in Wellington, New Zealand, and has an honorary consul in Fiji.

The Prime Minister says Germany supports Fiji’s development through EU projects in critical areas such as climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction, sustainable rural livelihoods, public administration reform and governance, gender and human rights, infrastructure, education and vocational training, as well as health.

He adds that the establishment of the German diplomatic mission in Fiji will allow for greater cooperation on business opportunities and investments in both countries and encourage greater people-to-people cooperation through education opportunities in Germany and the European region.